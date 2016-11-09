BRIEF-Magellan Health reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 9 Magellan Health Inc
* Magellan Health reports third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Magellan Health says raises 2016 guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $4.77
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.86 to $3.24
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.78 billion to $5.02 billion
* Magellan Health says now expect revenue to be in range of
$4.78 to $ 5.02 billion for 2016
* Magellan Health says as compared to updated segment profit
guidance range for 2016, currently expect that "solid segment
profit growth in 2017"
* Q3 earnings per share $1.06
* Q3 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: