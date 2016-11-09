BRIEF-Sucampo Q3 adjusted EPS $0.28

Nov 9 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sucampo pharmaceuticals inc - company raises 2016 guidance and provides preliminary 2017 guidance

* Sucampo pharmaceuticals inc - announces settlement with dr. Reddy's laboratories for amitiza

* Sees 2016 total revenue $220.0 million to $225.0 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $205.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $110.0 million to $115.0 million

* Sucampo pharmaceuticals - phase 3 trial of amitiza in pediatric functional constipation in children 6-17 yrs of age did not achieve primary endpoint

* Sucampo pharmaceuticals inc- completed a settlement and license agreement with dr. Reddy's laboratories, ltd. And certain of its affiliates

* Sucampo pharmaceuticals - agreement resolves patent litigation in united states related to sucampo's amitiza 8 mcg and 24 mcg soft gelatin capsules

* Sucampo pharmaceuticals - agreement provides for an entry date more than six years from wednesday and profit sharing on product sales by dr. Reddy's

* Sucampo reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $57.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: