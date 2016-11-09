BRIEF-Eagle Pharma Q3 earnings per share $0.73

Nov 9 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says royalty income increased to
$26.2 million during Q3 of 2016 compared to $2.4 million for
prior year period;
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says sales of Ryanodex grew 92%
to $2.5 million during Q3 of 2016 compared to $1.3 million for
prior year period
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports third quarter 2016
results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 revenue $37.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
