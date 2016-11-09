BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces third quarter earnings

Nov 9 Chorus Aviation Inc
* Chorus Aviation announces third quarter earnings and
aircraft leasing transaction with Air Nostrum
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.16
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.24 excluding items
* Chorus Aviation says expects definitive documentation for
EDC loan facility and leases with Air Nostrum for 2016 aircraft
deliveries to be completed in Q4
* Chorus Aviation says in 2017, five new CRJ900 regional
jets will be added to fleet of Q400 aircraft leased into CPA
operation
* Chorus Aviation says expect to acquire and lease four new
CRJ1000 regional jets to Air Nostrum by end of October 2017
* Chorus Aviation says secured a letter of offer from export
development Canada for debt financing of up to 80% of net
purchase price of each CRJ1000
* Chorus Aviation says four new CRJ1000 regional jets are
scheduled to be delivered in November and December 2016, and in
July and October 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: