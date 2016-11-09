BRIEF-The Wendy's Company reports third-quarter 2016 results

Nov 9 Wendys Co
* The Wendy's Company reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly same-restaurant sales increased 1.4 percent at North
America system restaurants in Q3 of 2016
* Sees fy 2016 same-restaurant sales growth of approximately
1.5 percent for North America system
* Wendys co says announces intent to enter into accelerated
share repurchase transaction for $150 million
* Wendys co says board of directors authorizes 8-percent
increase in quarterly dividend rate
* Sees fy 2016 restaurant margin of approximately 19.0
percent at North America company-operated restaurants
* Wendys co says increase in quarterly dividend rate, from 6
cents per share to 6.5 cents per share
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $145
million
* Continues to expect to achieve adjusted ebitda margin of
38 to 40 percent by end of 2020
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $364 million versus I/B/E/S view $350 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.40
to $0.41
