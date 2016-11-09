BRIEF-ARIAD announces phase 1/2 trial data on investigational drug Brigatinib Published in The Lancet Oncology

Nov 9 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc
* ARIAD announces phase 1/2 trial data on investigational
drug Brigatinib published in the Lancet Oncology
* ARIAD says as of June 2015 data cutoff, in ALK+ NSCLC
patients with prior crizotinib treatment, confirmed ORR was 62
percent and median PFS was 13.2 months
* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc says in crizotinib-naive ALK+
NSCLC patients, eight of eight patients had a confirmed response
* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals says seeking accelerated U.S.
marketing approval for Brigatinib in patients with metastatic
ALK+ NSCLC who are resistant or intolerant to crizotinib
* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals says plans to submit a marketing
authorization application (MAA) for Brigatinib to European
Medicines Agency (EMA) in early 2017
* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals says FDA has granted ARIAD's request
for priority review for ALTA trial of Brigatinib and has set an
action date of April 29, 2017
