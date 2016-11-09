BRIEF-GTT Communications to acquire Hibernia Networks

Nov 9 Gtt Communications Inc
* GTT Communications to acquire Hibernia Networks
* GTT Communications says deal for $590 million
* GTT Communications says cash portion of purchase price
will be funded with proceeds from additional debt issuance
* GTT Communications says transaction consists of $515
million in cash and approximately 3.3 million shares of gtt
common stock
* GTT Communications says debt syndication process will be
led by KeyBank National Association and Credit Suisse, who
provided committed financing for deal.
