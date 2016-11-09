BRIEF-Tel-Instrument electronics Q2 earnings $0.08/shr

Nov 9 Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp
* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp reports net income of
$272,000 or $0.08 per basic share for the second quarter of
fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 revenue fell 25.6 percent to $5.08 million
* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - expect litigation
related to BCA to be concluded by end of this fiscal year
* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - With respect to motion
to dismiss filed in late August, we have not yet received a
decision from court
