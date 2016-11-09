BRIEF-China XD Plastics Q3 earnings $0.31/shr

Nov 9 China XD Plastics Co Ltd
* Specialty chemical company China XD Plastics announces
third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 revenue rose 38.8 percent to $332 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - Reiterates fiscal 2016 guidance
of revenue between $1.0 - $1.1 billion and net income between
$100 - $110 million
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd qtrly total volume shipped was
108,633 metric tons, up 33 percent YOY
