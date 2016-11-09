BRIEF-Multi-Color Corp Q2 earnings $0.96/shr

Nov 9 Multi-color Corp
* Multi-Color Corporation announces EPS at $0.96 and core
EPS at $0.99 for September quarter
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.99
* Q2 earnings per share $0.96
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $232.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.5
million
* Multi-Color Corp - Gross margin improvement year over year
expected to be higher in second half of fiscal 2017
* Multi-Color Corp - Acquisition revenues for fiscal 2018
expected to be significantly higher than fiscal 2017
* Multi-Color Corp - Organic growth for year still
forecasted to be in 3-5 percent range, excluding exited beer
label business
