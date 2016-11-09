BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics presents new clinical data from ongoing phase 1 dose-escalation study of NKTR-214

Nov 9 Nektar Therapeutics :

* Nektar Therapeutics presents new clinical data from ongoing phase 1 dose-escalation study of NKTR-214 at the society for immunotherapy of cancer (SITC) 2016 annual meeting

* Single-agent, anti-tumor activity observed in 7/18 evaluable patients with solid tumors, including one unconfirmed partial response per recist

* NKTR-214 was also well tolerated in patients when administered as an every two-week or every three-week outpatient therapy