BRIEF-Weatherford announces appointment of Krishna Shivram as interim CEO

Nov 9 Weatherford International plc :
* Departure of Bernard J. Duroc-Danner, Chairman of Board,
President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately
* Weatherford international plc says krishna shivram will
lead company as interim chief executive office
* Robert Rayne, current Vice Chairman of Board, will serve
as Chairman of Board
