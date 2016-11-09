BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics announces crude oil joint venture with Exxonmobil

Nov 10 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp :
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - "expect to achieve
significantly greater long-term accretion as domestic crude oil
production grows over time"
* Upon closing, ownership in Permian express partners llc
will be approximately 85 pct SXL and 15 pct XOM
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Exxonmobil will contribute:
its longview to Louisiana and Pegasus pipelines
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - will contribute its Permian
Express 1, Permian Express 2 and Permian Longview and Louisiana
access pipelines
* Sunoco Logistics Partners-Exxonmobil will contribute
hawkins gathering system; idle pipeline in southern Oklahoma;
and its Patoka, Illinois, terminal
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - concurrent with
transaction, Exxonmobil and affiliates will enter into a
preferred provider agreement with joint venture
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Sunoco Logistics will be
majority owner and operator of joint-venture's assets
* Sunoco Logistics Partners-strategic JV with Exxonmobil in
which co will form Permian Express Partners to combine some key
crude oil logistics assets
* Sunoco Logistics announces strategic crude oil joint
venture with Exxonmobil
