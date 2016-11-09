BRIEF-Seaspine to cut jobs

Nov 9 Seaspine Holdings Corp -
* Quarterly loss per share $0.84
* Company initiated reduction-in-force that will contribute
to an overall reduction in its current employee base of
approximately 8%
* Company initiated number of activities that are
collectively expected to reduce cash spend in 2017 by
approximately $9 million relative to 2016
* Seaspine announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $31.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $128 million to $130 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue down 2 to 4 percent
