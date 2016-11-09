BRIEF-Harmonic reports Q3 gaap loss per share $0.21

Nov 9 Harmonic Inc -
* Sees Q4 loss per share to be $0.20 to $0.18
* Sees Q4 net revenue to be $105.8 million to $110.8 million
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share to be $0.05 to $0.07
* Bookings for Q3 of 2016 were $97.3 million, compared with
$117.3 million for q2 of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $116.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harmonic announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $101.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.2
million
