BRIEF-Container Store Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.07

Nov 9 Container Store Group Inc -

* Container Store Group Inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable store sales range of -3.0% to -1.5%

* Container Store Group Inc sees net income for fiscal 2016 to be $0.20 to $0.30 per diluted common share

* Container Store Group Inc sees FY 2016 consolidated net sales to be $820 to $830 million, based on its planned store openings

* The Container Store Group Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 sales $205.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.1 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 4.2 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: