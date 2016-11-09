BRIEF-SpartanNash Q3 sales $1.8 bln

Nov 9 SpartanNash Co
* SpartanNash- narrowing its previously issued fiscal 2016
guidance of adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing
operations to about $2.09 to $2.16
* Anticipates that 2016 reported earnings from continuing
operations will now be in range of approximately $1.58 to $1.65
per diluted share
* Expects capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 to now
approximate $72.0 million
* Spartannash announces third quarter fiscal year 2016
financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.81 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: