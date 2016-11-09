版本:
BRIEF-Rapid7 reports Q3 gaap loss per share $0.25

Nov 9 Rapid7 Inc -

* Says for Q3 of 2016, total revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $40.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $39.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY total revenue $154.6 million to $156.0 million

* Rapid7 Inc sees 2016 net loss per share (non-gaap) $0.87 to $0.84

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.91, revenue view $154.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rapid7 delivers third quarter 2016 financial results with 42% year-over-year revenue growth and positive operating cash flow

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $40.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $39.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

