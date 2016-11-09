BRIEF-Regenxbio Q3 loss per share $0.69

Nov 9 Regenxbio Inc
* On track to dose first patient for phase i/ii clinical
trial of rgx-501 for treatment of homozygous familial
Hypercholesterolemia by end of 2016
* Regenxbio Inc says regenxbio initiated and currently
expects to complete build-out of an advanced manufacturing and
analytics lab by end of 2016
* Regenxbio inc says updated its expected full-year 2016
cash burn guidance to between $55 million and $60 million
* Regenxbio reports third quarter 2016 financial results and
recent operational highlights
* Q3 loss per share $0.69
* Q3 revenue $100,000 versus $1.1 million
* Q3 revenue view $2.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
