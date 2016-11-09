BRIEF-SunPower Corp reports net loss per share $0.29

Nov 9 SunPower Corp
* SunPower Corp - target 2017 capital expenditures of
approximately $100 million, a reduction of more than 50 percent
compared to 2016
* Qtrly GAAP net loss per diluted share $0.29
* SunPower Corp - cost reduction programs that are expected
to improve margins and reduce 2017 annual operating expenses to
approximately $350 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.68
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $801.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP revenue $729.3 million versus $380.2 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue1 $770.1 million versus $441.4
million
* SunPower - in power plant, pricing environment remains
challenging and co's focus is to deliver more than 400 mw of
committed projects by end of 2016
* Sees 2016 gross margin of 9 percent to 11 percent, sees
2016 adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $210 million
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $220 million to $240
million ; sees 2016 gigawatts (GW) deployed in range of 1.325
GWto 1.355 GW
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $3.00
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunpower reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.43 billion to $2.63 billion
