BRIEF-State National Companies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.37

Nov 9 State National Companies Inc
* Raises 2016 outlook and provides 2017 outlook
* Qtrly premiums earned were $33.7 million, an increase of
12%
* Sees 2016 net earned premiums in range of $126 million to
$130 million
* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share in range of $1.10 to
$1.20
* State National Companies reports third quarter 2016
results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to $57.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
