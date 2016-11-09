BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems posts Q3 loss per share $0.30

Nov 9 Westport Fuel Systems Inc
* Q3 loss per share $0.30
* Q3 revenue $76.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - has engaged advisors to
address debt financing alternatives, including extension or
refinancing of debt coming due in 2017
* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - expects sale of non-core
assets to provide additional cash to balance sheet
* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - continues to have discussions
with multiple oems interested in pursuing Westport HPDI
Technology
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: