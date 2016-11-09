版本:
BRIEF-Avid reports Q3 revenue $119 million

Nov 9 Avid Technology Inc -

* Avid Technology Inc quarterly bookings and constant currency bookings were $89.5 million and $94.8 million, respectively

* Avid Technology Inc sees full-year 2016 non-gaap revenue $502-$517 million

* Avid Technology Inc sees full-year 2016 bookings $391-$421 million

* Avid Technology Inc sees full-year 2016 bookings (constant currency) $415-$445 million

* Avid Technology Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.23

* Avid announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $119 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

