BRIEF-Cotiviti Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Nov 9 Cotiviti Holdings Inc
* Sees full year 2016 adjusted ebitda in a range of $235 -
$237 million, up from $233 to $235 million
* Sees total revenue in a range of $615 million to $620
million for full year 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $613.6 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cotiviti announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.36
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $156.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $151.3
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
