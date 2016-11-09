版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 06:48 BJT

BRIEF-Cotiviti Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Nov 9 Cotiviti Holdings Inc

* Sees full year 2016 adjusted ebitda in a range of $235 - $237 million, up from $233 to $235 million

* Sees total revenue in a range of $615 million to $620 million for full year 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $613.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cotiviti announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $156.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $151.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐