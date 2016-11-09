BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore posts Q3 adj. loss per share $0.91

Nov 9 Gulfmark Offshore Inc
* Gulfmark Offshore announces third quarter 2016 operating
results
* Q3 loss per share $0.91 excluding items
* Q3 revenue $27.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - Gulfmark anticipates direct
operating expenses to be between $19 million and $21 million for
Q4
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - expects to incur approximately
$1.0 million in drydock expense during Q4
