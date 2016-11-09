BRIEF-Scana says Public Service Commission Of South Carolina approves settlement agreement

Nov 9 Scana Corp
* Press release - Public Service Commission of South
Carolina approves settlement agreement concerning South Carolina
Electric & Gas Company's petition to update construction and
capital cost schedules and to elect the fixed price option for
new nuclear units
* Scana - SCPSC approved SCE&G's election of fixed price
option provided for in oct 2015 amendment to SCE&G's agreement
with Westinghouse Electric
* Approved capital cost schedule includes incremental
capital costs that total $831 million
* Scana - total project capital cost is now estimated at
approximately $6.8 billion or $7.7 billion including escalation
and allowance for funds used during construction
