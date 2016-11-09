BRIEF-Evolent health posts Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.11

Nov 9 Evolent Health Inc
* Evolent health announces third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue of $60.2 million, an increase of 49.0 pct
* Q3 loss per share $0.26
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Evolent Health Inc- for Q4, forecasting adjusted revenue
to be in range of approximately $84.0 million to $86.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $58.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Evolent Health Inc sees FY adjusted revenue in range of
approximately $250.0 million to $252.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $81.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $245.6 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $60.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.4 million
