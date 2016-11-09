BRIEF-Quinstreet Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

Nov 9 Quinstreet Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $82.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quinstreet Inc says will undertake a strategic review of
its business portfolio
* Quinstreet Inc says strategic review is to analyze and
explore possible divestitures and strategic partnerships
* Quinstreet Inc- expect to generate in excess of $15
million in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2017, inclusive of
partial-year effects from restructuring
* Quinstreet Inc- expect full-year effects from
restructuring in fiscal 2018
* Quinstreet Inc says corporate restructuring will reduce
fixed costs by approximately $17 million annually
* Quinstreet Inc says also expects to incur a one-time
restructuring charge in range of $2.5 million to $3.5 million in
December quarter
* Quinstreet reports Q1 financial results and corporate
restructuring
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $73.4 million
