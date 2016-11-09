BRIEF-Holloway Lodging qtrly adjusted FFO per basic share $0.38

Nov 9 Holloway Lodging Corp :
* Holloway Lodging Corp qtrly funds from operations per
basic share $0.40
* Holloway Lodging Corp- qtrly adjusted FFO per basic share
$0.38
* Holloway Lodging Corp - expects business conditions in
western Canada to remain muted throughout remainder of year with
gradual improvement thereafter
* Holloway Lodging Corp says planning renovations of Holiday
Inn and Super 8 Hotels in Grande Prairie, AB which should occur
in first half of 2017
* Holloway Lodging Corp says expect to commence in Q4 of
2016 demolition of non-operated structures located on travelodge
hotel site in Ottawa
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports Q3 2016 results and
declares quarterly dividend
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: