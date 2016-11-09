版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging qtrly adjusted FFO per basic share $0.38

Nov 9 Holloway Lodging Corp :

* Holloway Lodging Corp qtrly funds from operations per basic share $0.40

* Holloway Lodging Corp- qtrly adjusted FFO per basic share $0.38

* Holloway Lodging Corp - expects business conditions in western Canada to remain muted throughout remainder of year with gradual improvement thereafter

* Holloway Lodging Corp says planning renovations of Holiday Inn and Super 8 Hotels in Grande Prairie, AB which should occur in first half of 2017

* Holloway Lodging Corp says expect to commence in Q4 of 2016 demolition of non-operated structures located on travelodge hotel site in Ottawa

* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports Q3 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐