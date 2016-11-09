BRIEF-World Point Terminals Q3 revenue $25.2 mln

Nov 9 World Point Terminals LP

* World Point Terminals - as of september 30, 2016, 159,000 barrels of tankage remain under spot contracts

* World Point Terminals - as of september 30, 2016, 470,000 barrels of tankage are unutilized at galveston terminal

* World Point Terminals - "there is no certainty that we will be able to keep remaining tanks under contract throughout 2016"

* Qtrly revenues $25.2 million versus $22.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $24.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* World Point Terminals announces financial results for the quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Quarterly revenue rose 12 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: