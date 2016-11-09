BRIEF-Silver Wheaton Q3 revenue $233 mln

Nov 9 Silver Wheaton Corp
* Silver Wheaton - attributable production in q3 2016 of 7.7
million ounces of silver and 109,200 ounces of gold
* Silver Wheaton - silver production for 2016 is now
expected to be 30 million ounces in 2016
* Silver Wheaton - gold production for 2016 is now expected
to be 335,000 ounces in 2016
* Silver Wheaton - 2016 forecast remains unchanged on a
silver-equivalent basis at 55 million seos and on a
gold-equivalent basis at 740,000 geos
* Silver Wheaton reports record quarterly gold production of
over 100,000 ounces resulting in strong operating cash flow and
20% increase in declared dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue rose 52 percent to $233 million
