BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum Q3 loss per share $0.10 from cont ops

Nov 9 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd :

* Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - during Q4 of 2016, company expects to drill or commence drilling between one and two wells in its selmo and bahar fields

* Transatlantic Petroleum qtrly average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations about 4,191 barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 4,335 boepd in Q2

* Transatlantic Petroleum announces the closing of its series a preferred shares offering, third quarter 2016 financial results, and provides an operations update

* Q3 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $16.7 million versus $18.3 million