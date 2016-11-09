BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum Q3 loss per share $0.10 from cont ops

Nov 9 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd :
* Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - during Q4 of 2016, company
expects to drill or commence drilling between one and two wells
in its selmo and bahar fields
* Transatlantic Petroleum qtrly average daily net sales
volumes from continuing operations about 4,191 barrels of oil
equivalent per day versus 4,335 boepd in Q2
* Transatlantic Petroleum announces the closing of its
series a preferred shares offering, third quarter 2016 financial
results, and provides an operations update
* Q3 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $16.7 million versus $18.3 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: