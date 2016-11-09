BRIEF-Peyto Exploration & Development Q3 FFO per share C$0.78

Nov 9 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp
* Peyto announces 47th quarter of consecutive earnings with
Q3 2016 results
* Q3 2016 production increased 19 pct, 14 pct per share,
from 487 MMCFE/D
* Has approved a preliminary 2017 budget which includes a
capital program expected to range between $550 and $600 million
* On track to drill 131 wells (95 pct WI) for total capital
investment of approximately $475 million in 2016
* "Demand for natural gas in north America continues to grow
each year"
* Quarterly FFO per share c$0.78
