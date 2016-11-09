BRIEF-Osisko gold royalties reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 9 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
* Osisko gold royalties ltd - qtrly gold royalties earned
from canadian malartic mine decreased by 629 ounces or 8%
* Osisko gold royalties - partners indicated that 2016
guidance slightly reduced as throughput levels are forecast to
be approximately 53,000 tpd
* Osisko gold royalties ltd- expenses for 2016 are now
estimated at $7.8 million compared originally to $10.3 million
* Osisko gold royalties reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.17
* Q3 revenue c$17.6 million versus i/b/e/s view c$15.8
million
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva)