BRIEF-Osisko gold royalties reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 9 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* Osisko gold royalties ltd - qtrly gold royalties earned from canadian malartic mine decreased by 629 ounces or 8%

* Osisko gold royalties - partners indicated that 2016 guidance slightly reduced as throughput levels are forecast to be approximately 53,000 tpd

* Osisko gold royalties ltd- expenses for 2016 are now estimated at $7.8 million compared originally to $10.3 million

* Osisko gold royalties reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.17

* Q3 revenue c$17.6 million versus i/b/e/s view c$15.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)