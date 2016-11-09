BRIEF-Osisko Gold Q3 revenue C$17.6 million

Nov 9 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
* 2016 guidance has been slightly reduced as throughput
levels are forecast to be approximately 53,000 tpd
* Sees production for Canadian malartic mine 560,000 -
580,000 ounces in 2016, 590,000 - 600,000 ounces in 2017
* Sees production for Canadian malartic mine of 610,000
ounces in 2018
* Osisko Gold royalties reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.17
* Q3 revenue C$17.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$15.8
million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: