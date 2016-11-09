BRIEF-Teletech reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Nov 9 Teletech Holdings Inc -
* Updates outlook for full year 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.29
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Declared an eight percent increase in Teletech's
semi-annual dividend to $0.20 per share in q3
* Maintaining full year capital expenditure guidance at 4.2
percent of revenue
* Teletech announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue $312.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.5
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.265 billion to $1.27 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: