BRIEF-Essential Energy qtrly loss per share $0.03

Nov 9 Essential Energy Services Ltd
* Essential energy services ltd says essential's 2016
capital budget has increased from $11 million to $12 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.03, revenue view c$27.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Essential energy services-does not anticipate financial
resource or liquidity issues to restrict future operating,
investing or financing activities
* Essential energy services announces third quarter results
* Q3 revenue C$30.4 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: