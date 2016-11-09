版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 06:45 BJT

BRIEF-Essential Energy qtrly loss per share $0.03

Nov 9 Essential Energy Services Ltd

* Essential energy services ltd says essential's 2016 capital budget has increased from $11 million to $12 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.03, revenue view c$27.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essential energy services-does not anticipate financial resource or liquidity issues to restrict future operating, investing or financing activities

* Essential energy services announces third quarter results

* Q3 revenue C$30.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐