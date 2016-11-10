BRIEF-Newalta sees Q4 2016 revenue of C$40 mln to C$55 mln

Nov 9 Newalta Corp :

* Newalta Corp - looking forward to 2017, we anticipate our annual revenue to range between $200 million to $275 million

* Continue to underpin our outlook for Q4 2016 as well as for 2017

* Newalta Corp sees for 2017, annual adjusted EBITDA of between $40 million and $55 million

* Newalta Corp - sees adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million to $11.5 million for Q4

* Newalta reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue C$51.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$47.5 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue C$40 million to C$55 million