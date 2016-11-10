版本:
BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial qtrly adjusted EPS $0.17

Nov 9 Timbercreek Financial Corp :

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.17

* Qtrly earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.17

* Qtrly net interest income was $19.1 million, up from $10.2 million (Q2 2016 - $10.9 million)

* Timbercreek financial announces 2016 third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

