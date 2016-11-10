版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 08:07 BJT

BRIEF-Constellium Q3 earnings per share EUR 0.14

Nov 9 Constellium Nv :

* Constellium reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share eur 0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view EUR 0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue eur 1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view EUR 1.23 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐