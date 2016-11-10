版本:
BRIEF-Irsa Propiedades Comerciales qtrly earnings per share $0.63

Nov 9 Irsa Propiedades Comerciales Sa :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.63

* Qtrly revenues from sales, leases and services $768.4 million versus $590.5 million

* Irsa Propiedades Comerciales S.A. announces results for the first three month period of FY 2017 ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

