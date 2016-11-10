版本:
BRIEF-Granite Oil qtrly earnings per share $0.03

Nov 9 Granite Oil Corp :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 production is estimated to be 3,000 - 3,100 bbls/d of crude oil

* Q3 total production 2,752 boe/d

* Granite Oil Corp announces third quarter results and provides operational update and guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

