BRIEF-Liquor Stores qtrly basic earnings per share $0.16

Nov 9 Liquor Stores Na Ltd :

* Q3 sales rose 7.5 percent to c$208.8 million

* Qtrly same-store sales decreased by 2.1% in Canada

* Qtrly same-store sales decreased by 1.2% in U.S.

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.16

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

