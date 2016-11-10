BRIEF-Crown Point qtrly FFO per share $0.00

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Crown Point Energy Inc :
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $2.9 million versus $3.4 million
* Murray McCartney, who has served as chief executive officer will retire as an officer and director of company
* Brian Moss, co's executive vice-president and chief operating officer, has been appointed as McCartney's replacement
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.00
* Made decision to close its calgary office as a part of its ongoing cost-reduction initiatives
* Crown Point announces operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, CEO change and additional cost reduction measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.