BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy qtrly FFO $0.02 per share

Nov 9 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd :

* Qtrly funds flow from operations $0.02 per share

* Increased production by 80% to 22,521 boe/d from 12,504 boe/d in Q3 of 2015

* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. announces record revenue and third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

