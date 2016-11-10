BRIEF-58.Com qtrly loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders $0.208

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 58.Com Inc :
* Qtrly losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.208
* Qtrly non-gaap losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.004
* Sees total revenues for Q4 of 2016 are expected to be between rmb2,030 million and RMB2,080 million, or US$301 million and US$309 million
* Q4 revenue view $349.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $308.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 58.com reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q3 revenue $306.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $308.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.