版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 08:55 BJT

BRIEF-Northland Power increases 2016 guidance

Nov 9 Northland Power Inc :

* Revised adjusted EBITDA guidance favourably in 2016 to be approximately $595 to $615 million

* Net loss for quarter was $31.9 million compared to a net loss of $91.1 million in Q3 of 2015

* Northland Power - in 2016, commensurate with adjusted EBITDA guidance, management adjusted free cash flow per share range guidance of $1.45 to $1.55 per share

* Northland Power increases 2016 guidance and reports strong third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐