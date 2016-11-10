BRIEF-Northland Power increases 2016 guidance

Nov 9 Northland Power Inc :

* Revised adjusted EBITDA guidance favourably in 2016 to be approximately $595 to $615 million

* Net loss for quarter was $31.9 million compared to a net loss of $91.1 million in Q3 of 2015

* Northland Power - in 2016, commensurate with adjusted EBITDA guidance, management adjusted free cash flow per share range guidance of $1.45 to $1.55 per share

Northland Power increases 2016 guidance and reports strong third quarter results