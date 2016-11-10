版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 09:24 BJT

BRIEF-Niko Resources says continues to pursue a strategic plan

Nov 9 Niko Resources Ltd :

* Niko Resources - with respect to natural gas pricing applicable to undeveloped deep water fields in India, we have re-launched sales process for interest in D6 block

* D6 sales process will inevitably be complicated

* Continues to pursue a strategic plan

* Niko reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐