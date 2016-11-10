版本:
BRIEF-Summit Materials prices secondary offering of common stock

Nov 9 Summit Materials Inc :

* Summit Materials - pricing of secondary offering of 16.6 million shares of class A common stock at a price of $22.10 per share

* Summit Materials prices secondary offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

