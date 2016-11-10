BRIEF-Painted Pony Petroleum Q3 earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 9 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd :
* Average daily production over past week of approximately 240 mmcfe/d (40,000 boe/d), based on field estimates
* Increased average daily production volumes to 136.4 mmcfe/d (22,741 boe/d) during Q3 of 2016
* Anticipates annual average production volumes for 2016 of 138 mmcfe/d (23,000 boe/d)
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12
* Painted pony announces 240 mmcfe/d (40,000 boe/d) production milestone and third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.