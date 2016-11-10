版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四

BRIEF-Painted Pony Petroleum Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Nov 9 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd :

* Average daily production over past week of approximately 240 mmcfe/d (40,000 boe/d), based on field estimates

* Increased average daily production volumes to 136.4 mmcfe/d (22,741 boe/d) during Q3 of 2016

* Anticipates annual average production volumes for 2016 of 138 mmcfe/d (23,000 boe/d)

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Painted pony announces 240 mmcfe/d (40,000 boe/d) production milestone and third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

